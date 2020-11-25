L A Turner

L A  Turner, 88, Buckhorn passed away Saturday, November 21, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson.  He was a member of the Buckhorn Presbyterian Church.  He was the son of the late Melvin and Georgia Riley Turner.  He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Georgetta Margarett Turner; brother, Richard Turner; brothers-in-law, P. J. Howard and Woody Robertson; nephew, Kenny Robertson.  He is survived by his wife, Mary Magdalene Hall Turner; his son, Lance Alan Turner; brothers, Donald Turner, Robin(Lola) Turner, Hiram(Helen) Turner, Charles Berry(Betty) Turner; sisters; Chaney Howard and Annis Robertson; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Turner; host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

Graveside services, Wednesday, November 25, 1:00 PM at the Ed Stamper Cemetery at Morris Fork with Phil Swartzentruber officiating.

Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

