Lacy Deaton

Lacy Deaton, age 86, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Jackson, KY.-He was born March 16, 1935, at Clayhole, KY, and was the son of the late Lacy and Amanda Shoemaker Deaton Sr.-He was also preceded in death by one brother: Phillip Deaton.-He is survived by his wife: Arbadella Deaton of Jackson, KY.- Three daughters: Cathy (Ellis) Tincher and Patty (Hargis) Epperson of Jackson.-Carol (James) Turner of FL.- SIster: Annalee Deaton of Clayhole, KY.-Brother: James O. (Karen) Deaton of Clayhole, KY.-Grandchildren: Brandon Tincher, Brett Tincher, Britni Back, Jade Turner, Tara Epperson, Wesley Epperson, Zachary Epperson.- Great-grandchildren: Jonah Back, Jude Back, Logan Epperson, Donovan Epperson, BreAnna Tincher, Brady Tincher, Brodie Tincher, Bentley Tincher, Joylee Tincher.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating.-Burial in the Epperson Family Cemetery, Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers; Brandon, Brett, Zach, Wes, Josh, Brady, Brodie, Bentley: Honorary Pallbearers: Ellis, Hargis, Buzz, Bobby, Donovan, Logan, Jude, Jonah.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.

