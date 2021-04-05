Lacy Deaton, age 86, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Jackson, KY.-He was born March 16, 1935, at Clayhole, KY, and was the son of the late Lacy and Amanda Shoemaker Deaton Sr.-He was also preceded in death by one brother: Phillip Deaton.-He is survived by his wife: Arbadella Deaton of Jackson, KY.- Three daughters: Cathy (Ellis) Tincher and Patty (Hargis) Epperson of Jackson.-Carol (James) Turner of FL.- SIster: Annalee Deaton of Clayhole, KY.-Brother: James O. (Karen) Deaton of Clayhole, KY.-Grandchildren: Brandon Tincher, Brett Tincher, Britni Back, Jade Turner, Tara Epperson, Wesley Epperson, Zachary Epperson.- Great-grandchildren: Jonah Back, Jude Back, Logan Epperson, Donovan Epperson, BreAnna Tincher, Brady Tincher, Brodie Tincher, Bentley Tincher, Joylee Tincher.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating.-Burial in the Epperson Family Cemetery, Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers; Brandon, Brett, Zach, Wes, Josh, Brady, Brodie, Bentley: Honorary Pallbearers: Ellis, Hargis, Buzz, Bobby, Donovan, Logan, Jude, Jonah.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.