The Jackson City Lady Tigers move on the 14th Region All A Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 (25-23; 25-9; 25-13) win over the Buckhorn Lady Wildcats (4-3).
Jackson City (6-3) will face Cordia (0-10) in the second round tomorrow at 6 pm.
The Jackson City Lady Tigers move on the 14th Region All A Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 (25-23; 25-9; 25-13) win over the Buckhorn Lady Wildcats (4-3).
Jackson City (6-3) will face Cordia (0-10) in the second round tomorrow at 6 pm.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.