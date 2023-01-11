The Jackson City Lady Tigers (0-9) lost in the 14th Region Girls All ‘A’ Tournament on Monday night, falling to the Wolfe County Lady Wolves (12-4) 30-68.
Jackson was led by Tara Strong, who scored 20 points and had 15 rebounds. Sarah Smith had 15 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Lady Wolves.
Wolfe County advances on to face Leslie County (9-4). Jackson City will be on the road on Friday (January 13th) when the Lady Tigers face the Wellspring Guardians in Richmond.
Jackson’s Tara Strong may be the 14th Region’s best kept secret as the sophomore forward continues to fly under the radar playing for the Lady Tigers. Jackson who did not field a team last season, returned to play in 2022-23 under first year head coach, Kenneth Patrick. Strong is averaging a double-double on the season, 16.2 ppg and 11.6 rpg. She is shooting 43.3 percent from the floor.
Lady Tigers stats: Adeline Turner (6.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg); Emily Pelfrey (4.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Emily Patrick (4.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg); Miranda Wyrick (2.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Ryleigh Noble (1.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Karigan Turner (0.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg); and Harley Fugate (0.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg).
