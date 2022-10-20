Photo of Ginger Johnson (Wolfe County) credit to Brendon Miller/Bluegrass Sports Nation (BSN).
Lady Wolves capture district championship
Ginger Johnson named 14th Region Player of the year
The Wolfe County Lady Wolves (19-11) captured the 55th District crown on Wednesday night with a 3-0 (25-15; 25-15; 25-16) sweep of the Breathitt County Volley Cats (16-17).
Wolfe County game leaders were Ginger Johnson 16 kills; Grace Whisman 18 assists; Jade Carroll 11 digs; and Abigail Noble 8 service aces. No stats were available for Breathitt County.
Wolfe’s Ginger Johnson was announced as the 14th Region Player of the Year. On the season Johnson’s stats are 423 kills; 7 blocks; 25 assists; 253 digs; and 73 service aces.
Wolfe and Breathitt will advance to play in the 14th Region Volleyball Tournament.
55th District Tournament Opening Round
The Breathitt Volleycats moved on to the championship game and secured a spot in the 14th Region Volleyball Tournament with a 3-1 (25-15; 24-26; 25-15; 25-14) win over Jackson City. The Lady Tigers season came to an end with a 15-11 overall record.
Breathitt game leaders were Jacey Carpenter 17 kills; Audrynn Hamilton 40 assists and 6 service aces; and Allie Noble 20 digs. Game leaders for Jackson City were Belle Noble 26 digs and 16 kills and Sami Noble 16 assists and 3 service aces.
