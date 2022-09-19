The Wolfe County Lady Wolves entered the 2022 All A State Volleyball Tournament as one of the favorites according to the KHSAA RPI ratings, but unfortunately only won one match/game.
Wolfe dropped both of their Friday games, losing 0-2 (10-25; 18-25) to Paintsville then 1-2 to Presentation Academy (14-25; 28-26; 20-25).
The Saturday matches started off better the Lady Wolves as they swept Williamsburg 2-0 (25-13; 25-20), but then suffered a 0-2 (17-25; 20-25) loss to Somerset Christian that ended the Lady Wolves’ stay at the tournament.
(Paintsville Stat Leaders): Naoma Noble 8 kills; Ginger Johnson 6 digs; Grace Whisman 7 assists.
(Presentation Stat leaders): Ginger Johnson 17 kills; Grace Whisman 16 assists; Abigail Noble 12 digs.
(No Stats Available On KHSAA vs Williamsburg)
(Somerset Christian Stat Leaders): Ginger Johnson 10 kills; Abigail Noble 8 assists; Naoma Noble 5 digs and 2 aces.
The Paintsville Lady Tigers (13-0) won the 2022 All A State Volleyball Tournament.
