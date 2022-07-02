Comic books, action figures, statues, and other comic related collectibles are just as popular as ever as readers and collectors get swept up in the superheroes, mad villains, cosmic worlds, and just the overall magic of comic book universes.
Junior and Sondra Barrett ventured into the comics and collectible world around four years ago after helping some friends in Somerset one summer that owned a shop. “We had no prior experience at all, but after working in that shop, we had fun and felt like we could do something like that,” explained Junior. From that belief, Lakeside Comics was born at Pine Hill Drive on Lakeside in Jackson.
The couple invested in becoming a home business, made connections with distributors, started their Lakeside Comics Facebook page, and watched their business grow and take off from there.
The Barretts do about 95 percent of their business online but do have booths at the Jackson Vendors Mall and the Winchester Peddlers Mall.
Lakeside Comics inventory can consist of comic books, collectibles, statues, and action figures, but Junior says the company mainly focuses on buying just what it needs instead of carrying extra products. “It is very convenient to work at home, but space does become an issue, so we generally carry what sells best for us,” conveyed the Barretts. Locally, Lakeside Comics biggest sellers are comic books and Funko figures. Lakeside Comics does offer a subscription service, where its customers can list the titles, they want each month. A reward of this option is Lakeside Comics offers a discount on purchases.
Besides distributors, the couple will purchase comic book collections and feed their inventory buying at other shops, stores, and at conventions. The Barretts have attended cons in cities such as Chicago, Cincinnati, Lexington, and Kansas City.
Junior and Sondra are immensely proud of their business, and rightfully so, and one keynote of the success of Lakeside Comics, is it has its very own exclusives, which only happens with a loyal and strong customer base. The exclusives feature covers and art exclusive only to Lakeside Comics. “It is really cool to see your name and logo on the back cover of a comic book,” stated Junior.
The Barretts would love to one day have a “brick and mortar” shop but for now the couple are happy and look forward to continuing to serve their customers, add new ones, and spread their love for comics and collectibles. “I get excited to meet and talk to fellow collectors,” says Junior. Sondra would add, “We have participated in the Honey Festival Parade in the past and will continue to work on being a bigger part of the local community.”
Potential and returning customers can purchase from Lakeside Comics during its live online shows (Facebook) every Tuesday and Thursday, through the website (lakesidecomics.com), and online through e-commerce sites such as eBay and WhatNot. For more information visit the Lakeside Comics Facebook page, email at (lakesidecomics@gmail.com) or call 606-568-1611. “We are always doing something (pertaining to Lakeside Comics), answering emails, filling orders, and we pack and ship too right from home,” remarked Junior and Sondra.
Despite such an illustrious history, collectors were once labeled geeks, nerds, weird, and other similar names, but today comics and collectibles have found their niche in mainstream society, and what a “cool” thing it is that Jackson now has a spot in the comics universe with Lakeside Comics.
A brief comics history and mainstream influence
The history of comic books can be traced back to the Victorian Age around 1842, but the two most well-known companies DC and Marvel were founded in the 1930s. DC Comics was created in 1934 under the name National Allied Publications before using the DC banner in 1937, while Marvel Comics was known as Timely Publications in 1939 and would not use the iconic Marvel title until 1961 around the time the legendary Stan Lee would start putting his stamp on the company as its premiere character creator.
DC is responsible for bringing the comic world the classic characters Superman; Batman; Wonder Woman; The Flash; Aquaman; Green Lantern; and Harley Quinn, among others. Marvel has almost brought the world too many but among its most popular are Iron Man; Hulk; Spider-Man; Captain America; Thor; Doctor Strange; The Punisher; Daredevil; Scarlet Witch; and the Guardians of the Galaxy.
The casual comics fan will recognize those characters if not through reading, then from films and television.
The DC Cinematic Universe (DCEU) film franchise has grossed over $5.8 billion worldwide placing it just out of the top ten of all time (six more films set to release between 2022-2023), while the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is the highest grossing film franchise in history raking in over $25 billion worldwide (seven more films set to release between 2022-2023). The entertainment conglomerate Warner Brothers owns DC Comics and Marvel is now owned by the mass media and entertainment mega-power, The Walt Disney Company. DC films and television shows are streamed on HBO Max and Marvel films and television series are of course found on the streaming platform Disney + (plus).
Today DC and Marvel share around 70 percent of the American comic book market, with the top five being: 1) Marvel; 2) DC; 3) Dark Horse Comics (Hellboy); 4) Image Comics (Spawn, Witchblade, The Walking Dead); and 5) Idea and Design Works (IDW) Publications. Other notable companies are Boom! Studios; Viz Media (Japanese anime and manga); Dynamite Entertainment (The Boys); Valiant Comics (Bloodshot, Harbingers); and Vertigo (Watchmen, Hellblazer, V for Vendetta, Swamp Thing/defunct as of 2020).
Like most collectibles those rare and in good condition comics can fetch a pretty penny. The most valuable comic book currently is the 1938 Action Comics #1 featuring the debut of Superman valued at an estimated $3.5 million. The 1962 Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, is valued at around $1.2 million. The 1939 Detective Comics #27, the debut of Batman, can bring $1.1 million. All Star Comics #8 published in 1941 and featuring the debut of Wonder Woman is worth approximately $950,000. The solo series debut of Batman in 1940 (Batman #1) that also includes the debuts of the Joker and Catwoman was recently valued at close to $600,000.
Comic conventions are extremely popular allowing comics fans an opportunity to cosplay (dress up like their favorite character), buy collectibles, and meet celebrities of the comic book world through panels and autograph/picture sessions. There are numerous popular cons throughout the year with the likes of Wizard World (Chicago); Emerald City Comicon (Seattle); New York Comic Con; and the gold standard of all comic conventions the San Diego Comic-Con. The San Diego Comic-Con is often the scene for breaking comic book news and releases as well as the place that movie and television studios make their biggest announcements. An average attendance of 130,000 visit the San Diego Comic-Con each day the event is held.
Lakeside Comics is now Jackson’s connection to the comics world past, present, and in the future.
