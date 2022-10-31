Lalie Miller, 81, Hardshell Caney passed away Saturday, October 29, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson. She was a member of the Caney Creek Mennonite Church. She was the widow of the late Artis Miller and the daughter of the late Henderson and Gracie Sizemore Fugate. She was also preceded in death by daughters, Glenna Fugate, Edna Hudson; brothers, Courtney Fugate, Roy Fugate, Pearl Fugate; sister, Belvia Combs. She is survived by daughters, Phyllis Stacy, Stephanie (Randall) Brewer; grandchildren, Gail Hudson, Hige Stacy, Brady Stacy, Artis Daniel Fugate, AJ Fugate, Zack Brewer, Sydney Brewer; great grandchildren, Bradyn, Bryce, Kira, Allison, Bentley, Augustus, Jay Gordon, Charlie. Visitation, Friday, November 4, 10:00 AM. Funeral, Friday, November 4, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Miller Family Cemetery at Hardshell Caney. Serving as pallbearers will be Zack Brewer, Bradyn Stacy, Bryce Stacy, Daniel Miller, Brady Stacy, Hige Stacy. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
