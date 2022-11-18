Lanny R. Milam, age 70, of Altro, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his residence.-He was born January 13, 1952 in Altro, KY and was the son of the late Bill and Neva Deaton Milam.- He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and retired iron work and coal truck driver. He was also preceded in death by sisters: Wilma Griffith, Betty and husband Jim Blair; Geraldine and husband Frankie Hutchinson. Brothers: Brant Turner and Ronald and wife Ellen Milam. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Addie Milam of Hazard, KY; His daughter: Betty Milam of Hazard, KY; His son: Donald White of Morehead, KY; -Granddaughters: Clarissa (Tyler) Meadows, Olivia (Chris) Tilford and Hannah (Tyler) Hudson. -Grandsons: Jeffery (Sasha) McIntosh and Luke White: – Great granddaughter:: Karlee Tilford and great grandsons: Eli Tilford and Kyson McIntosh. His sisters: Colleene (Junior) Sandlin of Buckhorn, KY; Donna Milam of Hazard, KY; Lana Burkholder of Somerset, KY and Judy Williams of OH. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Noon at the Community Harvest Church at Buckhorn, KY with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Milam Cemetery at Altro, KY. Visitation will begin on Saturday at 5:00 pm at the Community Harvest Church.-Additional services at 7:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Donald White, Luke White, Jeffery McIntosh, Chris Tilford, Tyler Meadows, Tyler Hudson.- In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to cover funeral expenses.
