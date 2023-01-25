Larry Allen Begley, age 25, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born April 9, 1997 in Hazard, KY. He is survived by his father: Eulias (Mary) Begley of Jackson, KY. His mother: Mary Catherine Keith (Dewayne Campbell) of Somerset, KY. Daughter: Trinity Baldwin of Jackson, KY; Sisters: Sierra Begley and Emily Begley of Jackson, KY. Brothers: James Michael Begley of Jackson, KY and Eulias Quintin Begley of Somerset, KY. Step brothers and sisters: Thomas Crittendon, Tessa Hamilton, Cameron Centers, Caitlyn Centers, Jaylin Campbell, Brooklyn Vires, Darren Campbell, Alex Kidd and Cathy Kidd. He is also survived by a host aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Begley and Campbell Cemetery, Rousseau, KY. Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
