Larry Edward Southers

Larry Edward “Push Rod” Southers age 64 of Campton, KY passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 12, 1958 in Jackson, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Ray and Edith Irene Southers. Brother: James Thomas Southers. He was the past Master of the Breathitt County Lodge. He was a member of the Level Riders Chapter of KY Widows Sons MRA. He was also was a member of the Tarr Ridge Church of God. He is survived by his wife: Glenda Joyce Southers of Campton, KY. Sons: Scott (Jessica) Southers of Palm Bay, FL. Steven ( Alicia) Southers of Orlando, FL. Stepson: Dusty White of Campton, KY. Step-daughters: Lori (John) Halsey and Angie (Chris) Halsey of Campton, KY. Brother: Mike (Judy) Southers of Campton, KY. Sister: Teresa (Dennis) Moore of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Baylee Marie Southers, Blake Halsey, Ellie Halsey, and Conner Halsey. Special Niece: Faith Moore. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Hurley Smith Jr. officiating.- Burial in the Southers Family Cemetery in Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Masonic rites will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

