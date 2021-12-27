Larry Hargis Banks, age 69, of Hwy. 1812 Campton, KY passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the Saint Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born April 6, 1952, in Clark County, KY, and was the son of the late Hargis and Mary Lee Puckett Banks.-He was preceded also in death by a sister: Wanda Bolze and a brother: Troy Mason Banks.-He is survived by his wife: Patricia Banks of Campton, KY.- Daughters: Lynn (Gary) Berryman of Richmond, KY; Rebecca (Ronald) Ernst of Jackson, KY: Etta (Paul) Glover of Jackson, KY; -Sons: Larry H. Banks Jr. (Anna Dotson) of Campton, KY; Tommy Banks of Campton, KY; Steven Banks (Brooke Baker) of Hazard, KY; Sisters: Edith Wininger of Richmond, KY and Rose McIntosh of Jackson, KY.- Brothers: James Banks of Clay City, KY; Paul Douglas Banks of Statesville, NC and Eddie Banks of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Derrek Kelly, Josh White, Megan Ernst, Destiny Banks, Alyssa Banks, Emma Banks, Nova Glover, Atlas Glover, Katlyn Watkins, Haley Dotson, Michael Dotson and awaiting arrival of Ozma Grace Banks.-Great grandchildren: Levi Lelly, Vincent Kelly, Paige White, Peyton White.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Banks Cemetery, Hwy 1812, Campton, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
