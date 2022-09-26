Larry Hensley, age 72, of Jackson passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 , at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born May 4, 1950, at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Oscar and Emma Arrowood Hensley.- Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother William Jasper Hensley and his sister Sarah Osborne. -He is survived by his wife. Thelma Strong Hensley of Jackson, KY: Sons. Jonathan Hensley (Melanie Mullins) of Jackson,KY and Larry (Theresa) Hensley of Somerset, KY.-Brother: Lonnie (Gracie) Hensley of MI. Sisters: Cora Strong of MI and Carolyn Faulkner of Alexandria,KY. – Grandchildren: Kaylee Hensley and Grayson Hensley. -Special friend: John Combs and sister -in- law: Lois Hensley. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. -Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home chapel with Raymond Moore and Lonnie Hensley officiating. Burial in the Hensley Family Cemetery, Mount Craft Road, Saldee , KY, Visitation wiil be Tuesday from 5-9 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
