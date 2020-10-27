Larry Maggard, 63, Stanton passed away Sunday, October 25, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of the late Morris and Juanita Maggard. He is survived by his wife, Betty Maggard of Stanton; his mother, Juanita Maggard of Dayton, Ohio; two sons, Jonathan Q. Maggard of Winchester, Larry Eugene Maggard of Powell County; five brothers, Jim Maggard, Gene (Mabel) Maggard, Doug (Judy) Steinburegge, James (Debbie) Steinburegge, Ronnie (Sue) Maggard; four sisters, Nora Jent, Marge Davis, Sue (Ronnie) Gehring, Cheryl (Michael) Mullins. Funeral, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 1PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Bert Combs officiating. Burial in the Conner Family Cemetery at Lower Taulbee Fork. Pallbearers will be Chris Hollon, Seth Hollon, Larry Eugene Maggard, Jonathan Maggard, Mike Gehring, David Gehring. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Oct 27
Service
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
