Larry Spicer, age 65, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born January 1, 1958 in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Steve and Zelma Spencer Spicer. He was preceded also in death by brothers: Wayne Spicer, Dan Spicer, Felix Spicer, Blaine Spicer, Dwight Spicer. His sisters: Wanda Spicer, Evelyn Spicer, Loretta Kulpan. He is survived by his wife: Wilma Bryant Spicer of Jackson, KY. Two sons: Jason Edward (Cecily) Spicer of Jackson, KY and Larry Scott (Vicki) Spicer of Beattyville, KY. His brother: Windell Spicer of Beattyville, KY. Four grandchildren: Levi Spicer, Cameron Spicer, Scott Spicer, Tiffany Spicer. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Calvin Ray Spicer officiating. Burial in the Larry Spicer Family Cemetery, Hwy 52, Oakdale, KY. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 10:30 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Family and Friends.
