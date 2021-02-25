Larry Turner

Larry (Chig) Turner, age 56, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at his residence in Buckhorn, KY.-He was born June 25, 1964, at Buckhorn, KY, and was preceded in death by his parents: Roland Turner and Rosemary Eversole King.- He was also preceded in death by a brother: James Earl King, Jr.-He was a US Army Veteran.-He is survived by one sister: Lois Watkins ( Rocky Lawson) of Cape Coral, FL.-One aunt: Clara (Jess) Maggard of Buckhorn, KY.- Four nieces: Brandy (Robert) Griffin, Amber Watkins, and Megan Watkins all of Lexington, KY.-Cassidy (Amanda) Helton of Berea, KY. -Two great-nieces: Hailee and Sydney: One great-nephew: Mandric Dorian.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and many many friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Simmie Ray Bowling officiating.-Burial in the Eversole Cemetery, Squabble Creek, Buckhorn, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
