Larry Turner, age 63, of Pine Ridge, Kentucky, formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at his residence in Pine Ridge, Kentucky.
Larry was born on February 16, 1958 to the late Monroe Turner and Ruth Naomi Haddix Turner. He was retired from the Federal Bureau Prison.
Larry is survived by his wife; Ernestine Jones Turner of Pine Ridge, Kentucky, Three Daughters; Tosha Turner of Pine Ridge, Kentucky, Tonia Turner of Bethany, Kentucky, Sarah Turner(Jason) Shelton of Beattyville, Kentucky, One Son; Gary(Tiffany) Turner of Campton, Kentucky, One special like Son; Andrew Stidham of Jackson, Kentucky, Four Grandchildren; Lara Turner, Laken Turner, Amelia Turner, Nolan Davidson, One Sister; Effie Turner Jackson(Sam) of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, Two Brothers; Bill Turner(Irene Campbell) of Jackson, Kentucky, Eugene(Kathy)Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, Host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends to mourn his passing.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; Monroe and Ruth Turner, Sisters; Emma Haddix, Faye Turner, and Nephew; Dean Turner.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday October 4, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Bryan Combs Jr. Officiating. Larry will be laid to rest in Monroe Turner Cemetery on Highland Road with Andrew Stidham, Jim Turner, Brad Turner, Sam Jackson, Troy Rose, and Chris Wellington serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Sunday October 3, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
