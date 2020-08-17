Laura Beth Howard, age 42, of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Laura was born on January 23, 1978 to Robert (Bob) Abner and Betty Howard Abner. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her parents: Robert (Bob) and Betty Howard Abner; four daughters: Erica Hounshell of Jackson, Kentucky, Karanda Hounshell of Jackson, Kentucky, Laura Chaver of Buckhorn, Kentucky, and Deysi Chaver of Beckley, West Virginia; four grandchildren: McKenzie Cockerham Bentley Baker, Harlie Baker, and special grandson - Waylon Cockerham; one sister: Felecia (Etta) Abner of Buckhorn, Kentucky; four brothers: Christopher Abner, Robert (BJ) Abner, Clifton (Melinda) Gross all of Buckhorn, Kentucky, and Buddy Mullins of Frankfort, Kentucky; special tía (aunt): Karen Collins; one aunt: Marilu Collins; three uncles: Cecil (Darlene) Howard, Ab (Gail) Howard, and French (Bonnie) Howard; special friend: Joel (Tasha) Chaver; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Grandpa, Arlie Howard.
Visitation will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky beginning at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 with Cecil Howard officiating. A graveside service will follow. Laura will be laid to rest in the Howard Family Cemetery (HWY 541) at Jackson, Kentucky with Darren Baker, Wayne Baker, David Southard, Robert Abner, Tony Hounshell, Christopher Abner, and French Howard serving as Pallbearers.
