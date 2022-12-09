Laura Jean Barrett Young

Laura Jean Barrett Young, age 90, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY.-She was born February 11, 1932 in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Effie Short Barrett.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Glenn Young.-Sister and brother-in-law: Irene and Joe Hurst.-Brother and sister in law: Claude and Bonnie Barrett and brother: Lloyd Barrett.- She is survived by her daughter: Glenna Jo (Randy) Standridge of TN and her adopted daughter: Carol Couch of Hazard, KY.-Her sister-in-law: Phyllis Barrett of Cape Coral, FL. Her granddaughter: Lauren (Kyle) Goss of TN and grandchildren: Blair Goss and Sutton Goss. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.-Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Jackson Cemetery with Tim Miller officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

