Laura Jean Barrett Young, age 90, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY.-She was born February 11, 1932 in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Effie Short Barrett.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Glenn Young.-Sister and brother-in-law: Irene and Joe Hurst.-Brother and sister in law: Claude and Bonnie Barrett and brother: Lloyd Barrett.- She is survived by her daughter: Glenna Jo (Randy) Standridge of TN and her adopted daughter: Carol Couch of Hazard, KY.-Her sister-in-law: Phyllis Barrett of Cape Coral, FL. Her granddaughter: Lauren (Kyle) Goss of TN and grandchildren: Blair Goss and Sutton Goss. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.-Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Jackson Cemetery with Tim Miller officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.