Lawrence Abner, JR, age 40, of Austin, IN and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Austin,IN.-He was born March 2, 1979, in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Lawrence and Louise Lois (Johnson) Abner.-He was preceded also in death by one brother: Jesse Abner.-He is survived by two sisters: Rhonda (Tim) Jent of Hazard, KY.-Patsy (Dan) Reed of Jackson, KY.-Four nephews and 2 nieces and a host of aunts, uncles, great-nieces, and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Abner Family Cemetery, Pearlie Branch Road, Talbert, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.