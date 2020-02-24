Lawrence Abner Jr.

Lawrence Abner, JR, age 40, of Austin, IN and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Austin,IN.-He was born March 2, 1979, in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Lawrence and Louise Lois (Johnson) Abner.-He was preceded also in death by one brother: Jesse Abner.-He is survived by two sisters: Rhonda (Tim) Jent of Hazard, KY.-Patsy (Dan) Reed of Jackson, KY.-Four nephews and 2 nieces and a host of aunts, uncles, great-nieces, and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Abner Family Cemetery, Pearlie Branch Road, Talbert, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

