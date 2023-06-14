(PHOTO): Work is underway on a new home for Breathitt Countian Rhonda Morris.
The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been laying a foundation for flood recovery in eastern Kentucky since shortly after the devastating flood in July of 2022 by providing shelter for those in need and continue to do so with the beginning of construction on a new home for another Breathitt County flood survivor, Rhonda Morris. The house is located along Highway 30 East and is one of the homes located on Peach Tree Lane.
“I am beyond thankful for the HDA. It’s very difficult to lose your home in a flood and having a special needs child with nowhere to go. The best thing about it is once I was approved, I got to pick out the colors and things for the home and they take care of it. Now all I have to do is wait for it to be completed. We are very excited,” stated Morris.
The process of getting into an HDA home can, in some cases, take up to a year or longer, according to Scott McReynolds, the executive director of the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), therefore it is recommended to contact the HDA as soon as possible.
Flood survivors in Breathitt County interested in having a home built through HDA should call 606-436-0497 or email pam@hdahome.org. Flood survivors can also apply online at https://hdahome.org/get-started/.
Last July, Breathitt County had 749 homes to wash away in the floodwaters and around 148 roads that suffered severe damage.
