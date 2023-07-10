Leatrice Naomi Combs Graves 74 of Beattyville road, Jackson passed away Sunday July 9th 2023 at her home, She was the daughter of the late Frank and Arlene Combs. Leatrice was a retired CNA who enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cooking, sewing and working in her flowers. She was a member of the Five Mile Community Church. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Levon Graves. 2 Sons- Warren Edward Graves (Stephanie), Anthony Joseph Graves (Molenia) 1 Daughter- Phyllis Angela Shaw (Garnent) 1 Brother- Ronald Combs (Pat) 1 Sister- Martha Profitt (Joe). She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday July 14th at 3:00PM at the Five Mile Community Church with Tom Lorimer officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until the Service begins.
Latest News
- Elaina Shaina Deerose Johnson
- Matthew Cockerham
- Leatrice Naomi Combs Graves
- Susan Marshall
- Harry Whitaker
- McConnell Helps Secure Nearly $4 Million in Federal Funding to Support Workforce Reentry
- Junior Williamson Rest Area to be closed July 10-11
- Coal severance tax funds to reach 10-year high: Breathitt County set to receive $882,125
Most Popular
Articles
- Elaina Shaina Deerose Johnson
- A roof over their heads
- Harry Whitaker
- Coal severance tax funds to reach 10-year high: Breathitt County set to receive $882,125
- Junior Williamson Rest Area to be closed July 10-11
- Matthew Cockerham
- Leatrice Naomi Combs Graves
- Marvin C. Reed
- Steve Pittman
- USDOT Secretary Buttigieg visits Jackson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.