Leatrice Naomi Combs Graves

Leatrice Naomi Combs Graves 74 of Beattyville road, Jackson passed away Sunday July 9th 2023 at her home, She was the daughter of the late Frank and Arlene Combs. Leatrice was a retired CNA who enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cooking, sewing and working in her flowers. She was a member of the Five Mile Community Church. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Levon Graves.  2 Sons- Warren Edward Graves (Stephanie), Anthony Joseph Graves (Molenia) 1 Daughter- Phyllis Angela Shaw (Garnent) 1 Brother- Ronald Combs (Pat) 1 Sister- Martha Profitt (Joe). She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday July 14th at 3:00PM at the Five Mile Community Church with Tom Lorimer officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until the Service begins.

Recommended for you