Ledford Gene Lovins, age 69, of Hwy 1110, Jackson, KY departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born September 8, 1953 in Cincinnati, OH and was the son of the late Daniel and Fern Smith Lovins. He was preceded also in death by his son: Mike Lovins. His brothers: Jerry Lovins and Daniel Lovins, Jr. His sisters: Joyce Campbell and Beatrice Lucas. His nephew: Austin Lovins. His mother in law: Elizabeth Miller. His sisters in law: Wilma Watts and Dorothy Trent and late husband Jim Trent. Ledford was a retired heavy equipment operator for Falcon Coal Company and Arch Minerals. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years: Gracie Mullins Lovins of Jackson, KY. His son: Shane (Kristie) Lovins of Winchester, KY. Brothers: Phillip (Annette) Lovins and Drewey (Tammy) Lovins of Clayhole, KY; Raymond (Tracy) Lovins of Hazard, KY. Three grandchildren: Luke Lovins, Jake Lovins, and Karlie Lovins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy and Russell Kash Hayes officiating.- Burial in the Miller Family Cemetery at Mt. Carmel, KY. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Shane Lovins, Luke Lovins, Jake Lovins, Phillip Lovins, Drewey Lovins, Raymond Lovins, Walter Carroll, James Trent, George Strong. Honorary Pallbearers: Patrick Brown, Delmar Strong, Amos Richardson, Daniel Lucas, D J Lucas, Homer Moore, Jr. George Watts.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt Funeral Home has new owner
- Lindberg named new Farmer’s Market Manager
- Stanley Ray Miller
- Imogene King
- Johnny Ray Collins
- City Council meets: Is there gambling in town?
- Not Again! Another round of horrific weather and widespread panic
- Thomas Hoy Hurt, II
- HCTC success story: Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s Dylon Baker
- Anna Faye Hays
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.