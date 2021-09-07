Leeatrice Hays, age 80, of Winchester, Kentucky, formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Fountain Circle Nursing Home in Winchester, Kentucky.
Leeatrice was born September 4, 1940, to the late George and Rosa Noble Bryant. She was a Homemaker and widow of Vincent Hays.
Leeatrice is survived by one Son; Paul Wayne(Charlene) Hays of Georgia, two Daughter; Pamela Hays(Jim) Garrett of Winchester, Kentucky, Tracey Hays(Nevin) Goebel of Winchester, Kentucky, Grandchildren; Wayne Hays, Emilee Hays, Jon Derek Hays, Misty Mullins, Keaton Goebel, Kailyn Goebel, and five Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Vincent Hays, Parents; George and Rosa Noble Bryant, Grandson; Lee Mullins, Grand Daughter; Paige Hays, also preceded in death by her beloved Brothers; Bardy and Winston Bryant, and Sister Aileen Bryant Goff.
Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Sunday September 5, 2021, from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. with the Funeral following at 2:00 P.M. with John Phipps officiating. Leeatrice will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky, with Nevin Goebel, Keaton Goebel, Bobby Asbury, and Wayne Hays serving as pallbearers.
