Legal Notice-Online Auction Turner Real Estate

Legal Notice
All parties will take notice pursuant to Ky. Rev. Stat. Ann. 376.490, that an online auction of the mobile home and contents located at 86 Seminole Drive, Lot #7, Jackson, KY 41339 will take place from July 27, 2021 until August 5, 2021. Said auction will be conducted by Turner Real Estate. The sale will be to the highest bidder in accordance with said statute. Further information about the items and mobile home for auction can be obtained at www.glenthompson.com
