GM Denisio Meets Fiscal Court and Industrial Board at Lakeside Drive Industrial Complex
‘We’re looking or warehouse space…' Chuck Denisio, GM, L&P
‘I am excited and…committed to helping attract and land…industry…here…’ Bill Wesley, House of Representatives, 91st-District
Two gentlemen from Leggett & Platt were in Breathitt County May 28, 2021. The gentlemen were being shown potential facilities which could be used to store industrial raw materials. Leggett & Platt, among other things, produces, sells, and distributes adjustable bases to the bedding industry from multiple factories and warehouses.
The Times-Voice came along on the tour. We were able to interview the General Manager of Leggett & Platt’s Winchester, Kentucky operation, Mr. Chuck Denisio.
The newspaper asked Mr. Denisio for what Leggett & Platt was specifically looking and why. He told the newspaper, “We’re looking for warehouse space for shipments of fabrics obtained from both domestic and international outlets. Our being able to both buy and store materials, in bulk, reduces our materials expense the savings from which we can then pass along to our industry customers.”
When we asked him why Breathitt County, Mr. Denisio responded, “We employ a lot of Breathitt countians in Winchester. We think of Breathitt as our home too in light of the ever-burgeoning workforce the county provides.”
When we asked what immediate benefit the county would realize from the company’s leasing and locating the facility in Breathitt, Mr. Denesio said, “We envision young men and women being able to stay here and learn skilled trades and gain valuable work and real life experience. In stead of them gaining these things commuting back and forth to Winchester, they could do all of that right here, at home.
Judge/Executive Jeff Noble, told the Times-Voice about the Leggett & Platt potential in-county location, “I am thrilled Mr. Denisio and Mr. (Billy) Wiggins are here today to see some of the properties we have both vacant and ‘move-in’ available. One facility we are happy to show the delegation is the Lakeside Drive Industrial Complex. We are willing to do whatever we can to incentivize L&P's coming here.”
Representative Bill Wesley tipped us off at the paper to the happening today. He too was at the site to help any way he could. We asked Wesley how this potential facility locating here was incepted.
“Two months ago, while helping to coordinate flood relief for the Breathitt County and surrounding areas, I was talking to Chuck (Denisio) and he mentioned the need for buildings which would be large enough, and in good enough condition, to be utilized for what he told me he was needing," Mr. Wesley told the newspaper. "I told him there were some fine facilities which could accommodate his needs in Breathitt County and put him in touch with Judge Noble."
When we asked him what he hoped would spring from today’s meeting, he told the Times-Voice, “I am here today excited and hoping this meeting leads to something big. I am committed to helping attract and land both this and other industry looking to locate in Breathitt County and to further stimulate the county’s economy with new, well-paying jobs.”
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.