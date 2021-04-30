Wesley has distributed around 1,100 beds to flood victims in his district
Wesley commended by Breathitt Fiscal Court for efforts on county’s behalf
Legislator instrumental in funding for Watts and Barwick roads
“Next Week, over 200 more beds coming to Breathitt County for flood victims,” Bill Wesley
It has been a busy few months. If you’re Bill Wesley, and you represent Kentucky’s 91st-legislative district (Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Madison (Part), and Owsley) in the House of Representatives. That seems particularly true post the recent 2021-Flood Disaster.
Not everyone may be aware of the critical role Representative Wesley played in helping us get the road funding for the Watts and Barwick Road projects. Funding repairs to those two roads alone accounted for $356,021.00 of the total amount of funds the Governor delivered yesterday.
The Fiscal Court is aware of the Representative’s efforts. Just last week both the Judge/Executive (Jeff Noble), and the four elected Magistrates (Ray Moore, Donnie Bush, Ellis Tincher, and Roy Darrell Herald), in its meeting and on the record, thanked Wesley for his help in obtaining the funding. After the Fiscal Court meeting, Representative Wesley visited Barwick Road, and some of the constituents living there, to gain an eye-ball perspective on the location where part of the funding would be applied.
Next week, Wesley has another 200 beds coming to Breathitt for the benefit of flood victims. In all, once these 200 beds get to where they are earmarked, that will raise the number of beds contributed to the flood victims of our area to 1,100 beds.
Well done, Bill Wesley. Thanks for your efforts extended on behalf of your constituents from your friends at the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
