Lela Mae Spencer

Lela Mae Gross Spencer, age 76, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born July 24, 1944, at Juan, KY, and was the daughter of the late Shelby and Gracie Combs Gross.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Burnice Spencer.-Two sisters: Freda Burnette and Ina Whitely.-Two brothers: Carlos Gross and Robert McIntosh.-She is survived by two daughters: Cindy (Donnie Len) Salyers of Jackson, KY;- Gracie Spencer of Richmond, KY.-One son: Beneard (Erin) Spencer of Jackson, KY.- Two sisters: Edna Terry and Teresa McIntosh of Jackson, KY; Two brothers: Doug (Kelsie) Gross of Jackson, KY.- Frank Gross of Lexington, KY.-Grandchildren: Braydan Salyers, Ryan Salyers, Tyler (Brandy) Fugate, Jesse (Angel) Fugate, Ricky J. Molands, Carter Spencer, Cheyenne Spencer, Haley Terry, and Katelyn Terry. -Great-grandchildren: Hagan Salyers and Easton Salyers.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Archie Combs officiating.-Burial in the Gilbert-Jett Cemetery, Highland Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm at the funeral home.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Lela Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you