Lena Dorothy Childers

Lena Dorothy Childers, age 94, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born July 10, 1927, in Metamora, MI, and was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Velma (Hubbard) Jarvis.-Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband: Lenox Childers.-Her brother: John Jarvis and sister: Gertrude Jarvis Dixon. She is survived by sons: Dennis Childers of Ft. Worth, TX; Dana (Jenney) Childers of Beattyville, KY and Kit (Vickie) Childers of West Liberty, KY.- Her daughters: Kylynn (Joe) Vailliencourt of Beattyville, KY and Lafon (Steve) Eschendal of Rochester Hills, MI.- Brothers: George (Lucy) Jarvis of Windyville, MO, and Dan Jarvis of Semi Valley, CA.;-A sister-in-law-: Marie “Nannie” Rienas of Richmond, VA.;14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Bess Gross officiating.-Burial in the Childers Cemetery, Wide Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Pallbearers: Dene, Daniel, Anthony, Jacob, Steve, Joe.-Honorary Pallbearers: Steven and A.J.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

