Lena Turner Miller, age 76, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care in Hazard, Kentucky.
Lena was born on May 25, 1945 to the late Lucy and Granville Turner. She was a Homemaker and Telephone Company Employee for Bell- South.
Lena is survived by Two Sons; Jamie(Shannon) Miller of Hazard, Kentucky, Stephen(Jennifer) Miller of Bulan, Kentucky, Three Sisters; Betty McIntosh, Carolyn Warrix, Opal(Cale Jr.) Cole, Three Grandsons; Tyler Miller, Stephen James Miller, Zachary Miller, One Granddaughter; Megan Miller, One Great Grandchild; Vance Miller, Host of Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents; Lucy and Granville Turner and Brother; GB Turner
Funeral Services will be held on Monday September 27, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Kerney Bouchard and Drewey Lee Jones officiating. Lena will be laid to rest in The Turner Family Cemetery in Elsom Creek, Kentucky, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday September 27, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel.
