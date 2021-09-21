Lenora Hudson Combs, 70, of Florida passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 in Florida.
Lenora was born December 27, 1950 in Perry County, Kentucky to the late John Morgan Hudson and Anna Miller Hudson.
Lenora was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Matt Hudson, Bill Hudson and Tommy Baldwin; four sisters: Elzie Miller, Ada Sampsell, Sandy Noble and Hazel Conner.
Lenora is survived by three sons: Kenneth Paul Combs and wife Lannie of Rogers, KY; Eric David Combs and fiancée Jeanie Noble of Rogers, KY; Briar Combs of Rogers, KY; three daughters: Jodie Combs of Florida; Maggie Combs of Florida; and Charley Combs of Rogers, KY; three granddaughters: Alyssa Combs of Rogers, KY; Brooklyn Combs of Jackson, KY; and Hannah Gayheart of Topmost, KY; two grandsons: James Combs of Florida; and Paul David Combs of Rogers, KY; two great granddaughters: Avry Clair and Kodi Clair of Jackson; one sister: Helen George of Rogers, KY; three brothers: Len Hudson and Jack Hudson of Jackson, KY; and Lige Hudson of California; one special niece: Connie Warren of Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Hooper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
