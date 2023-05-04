Leonard Dunn, 83, Jeffersonville passed away Thursday, May 4, at his residence. He was born at Vancleve to the late Ira and Carmie Pence Dunn. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years and the mother of his children, Norma Jean Dunn; daughter, Donna Dunn McMullin; brothers, Charles Dunn and Marvin Dunn; sisters, Marcille King and Mary Ellen Dunn. Leonard enjoyed coon hunting and horse riding. He was a member of the Cow Branch Primitive Baptist Church of the Buning Springs Association. He is survived by his spouse, Earline Dunn; sons, Billy (Barb) Dunn, Leonard Dunn (Amy Guess); daughter, Lynn Dunn (Kelly) Watts; sister, Hazel Hatton; grandsons, Jonathan (Lisa) Dunn, Nathan Dunn; granddaughters, Ashley (Justin) Collins, Rebecca Dunn (Michael Wood), Katrina Dunn; great grandchildren, Sutton Collins, Caycay (Cadence) Collins. Visitation will begin Friday, May 5, 5:00 PM. Funeral will be Saturday, May 6, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with David Gambill officiating. Burial will follow in the Dunn Cemetery at Vancleve. Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Smith, Randall Gillum, Phillip Dunn, Michael Taulbee, Bobby Gross, Jeff Noble, Tim Little, Dwight Dunn.
