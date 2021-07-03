Parade big success
Big events planned all day at Douthitt Park
Free concert and fireworks tonight
The Breathitt Heritage Fair kicked off the festivities this morning with its traditional 11:00 AM parade down Hwy 15. Irene Moore, a recent inductee into the KHSAA Hall of Fame and former “Miss Basketball,” is serving as the Grand Marshall of the festivities.
The parade featured the city and county’s finest police cruisers and emergency vehicles, to include fire trucks, running with lights and sirens blaring. It also featured ATVs and motorcycles promenading with passengers throwing out candy for the kids.
Don’t forget to get out to Douthitt Park today for both the Heritage Fair and the annual “Pig-out in the Park” festivities. Admission, and many other attractions, offered free of charge this year.
There will be a musical concert and fireworks this evening. We hope to see you there.
