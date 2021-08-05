Letcher County Central Scouting Report

Class 4A competition promises stiff challenge
We should know a lot more about ourselves post-Friday
The Bobcats open play in '21 with a scrimmage at Letcher County Central. For those of you going to the scrimmage this Friday, we thought it would be fun to break down the Cougars similar to what we do during the year when the games count. We need practice too.
Anyway, this is our scouting report for the Cougars. Enjoy!
Letcher County Central in ’20 lost twice to Johnson Central. The Cougars beat everyone else including Rockcastle County (27-8), Pike County Central (52-15), Perry County (28-7 and 39-0) and Paintsville (1A Title holders, 18-7).
None of the above games were tightly contested. They had the 5th highest RPI a year ago, losing twice, in 4A.
QB-Carson Adams, No. 1, returns. He led the team in passing and rushing yards a year ago together with being the offense’s leading scorer.
Haden Brashear, No. 22, the primary RB a year ago, returns as well. Adams and Brashear between the two had 15 of the team’s 19-rushing TDs.
The leading receiving threat, and by threat we are using that term lightly as Letcher throws it sparingly, is Alex Blair, No. 2. Blair is back and gives them a vertical option when they are looking for one.
Starting PK, Jonah Little, No. 7, is a ’23 guy who returns for the Cougars. Getting back a third-phase guy always helps.
Keaton Day, No. 56, is an OL/LB who really excelled at LB last season. He had 69-tackles, 2TFLs, a sack, and forced a fumble. He’s a rising senior.
Two other stud linebackers, Jepatha Griffith (57) and Sam Little (8) both departed via the graduation stage. If you will look at the featured photograph attached to this article, those are the seniors from a year ago. We don't have information any of those guys reclassified.
Jackson Meade, No. 65, who doubles as an OL, is the DL who spends the most time in the offensive backfield for the Cougar defense. Meade led the team with six (6) of the team’s 27 TFLs in ’20 and two (2) of the club’s 14-sacks. Dale Webb, No. 34 at LB led the team with three (3)-sacks and had four (4)-TFLs. He also returns. Both of these boys are ‘22s.
Wyatt Ison, No. 16, returns to anchor the defensive backend. He had two (2) of the team’s six (6)-picks to go with his 30-tackles and one (1)-TFL.
Overall, you are looking at a ball club returning most of its big playmakers, together with an offensive and defensive line of scrimmage returning pretty much in-tact. Translation: We will know after this scrimmage whether we figure to be the team in '21 many of us hope.
Warning: We scrimmaged a much less adept Cougar squad, preseason, on the Riverbank and they whipped us up and down the field in '19. We went on to have a pretty-darn good year (13-1, Region 4 Champions).
We aren't saying we go down there and get drubbed. That is possible, but not too much should be read into it if that is what happens. Now, if we go down there and acquit ourselves well, that will be a really good sign.
We won't play a single team on our regular season slate better than Letcher. Matter of fact, we can't think of a single '21 opponent as good as what we will see this coming Friday. Just saying...