Letcher Turner Jr.

Letcher G. Turner, Jr., age 77, of Fairborn, OH departed this earthly life on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his residence in Fairborn, OH.-He was born September 29, 1944, at Canoe, KY, and was the son of the late Letcher G. and Ollie Marie Turner.-Besides his parents, he was preceded in death also by his brother and sister in law: Sammie (Polly) Turner.-A sister and brother in law: Lizzie (Wallace) Jackson.-A brother-in-law: Ashford Turner.-He was a retired employee of General Motors and a US Army Veteran.-He is survived by his wife: Ima Bernard Turner of Fairborn, OH.-Daughters: Jessica Lynn (Garrett) Thobe of Social Circle, GA and Kimberly Renee Lott of Fairborn, OH.- A daughter at heart: Wendy Landon and her son Devin Horton.-His brothers: Larry Turner and John C. Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY and David (Vickie) Turner of Williamsburg, KY.-His sisters: Nancy Turner of Fairborn, OH; Julie (Johnny) Keene, Sophia (Chick) King and Elaine Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY.- Eloweese (Bob) Shouse of Campton, KY; Wilma (Scott) Deyo of Richmond, KY.-Grandson: Zachary James Lott; Granddaughters: Katelyn Marie, Jillian Mae, Rylin Rae. -Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Swartzentruber and David Turner officiating.-Burial in the Letcher Turner Cemetery at Sebastians Branch, KY.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.; Pallbearers: Family and Firends.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
