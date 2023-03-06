Lewis Gene Combs, age 89, of Bowling Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born May 7, 1934 at Howards Creek at Haddix, KY and was the son of the late Willie and Fannie Hensley Combs. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Sara Arrowood Combs. His son: Donnie Gene Combs. Brothers: Amos Combs, Hargis Combs, Warren Combs, Reed Combs and J C Combs. His sisters: Mary Nell Combs and Loucinda Gross. Grandchildren: Shawn Combs, Carlos Jason Combs, Billie Jo Clawson and Anthony Glen Sizemore. He is survived by three sons: Carlos Ray (Teresa) Combs of Jackson, KY. Teddy Combs of Stanton, KY and Lewis (Tina) Combs of Union. OH. Six daughters: Judy Combs of Jackson, KY: Carolyn Clawson of OH; Tina (Rick) Sizemore of New Carlisle, OH; Betty Combs of Jackson, KY; Connie (John) Williams of Huber Heights, OH and Tammy (Don) Lewis of Jackson, KY. Two sisters: Iva Fraley and Barbara (Olie) McIntosh of Jackson, KY. Two brothers: Willie Combs of TN and John (Joyce) Combs of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren , great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, Inc at Haddix, KY. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.