Lewis Henry Noble, age 45, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence.-He was born May 13, 1976, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Ruby and Annie Hughes Noble.-Preceded also in death by his wife: Melissa White Noble and his brother-in-law: Andrew Allen Goff.-He is survived by sons: Lewis Noble and Jeffery Wayne Noble (Leandra Rose Langley) of Jackson, KY .-His brother: Jeffery Lynn Noble (Crystal Shultz) of Jackson, KY.- His sister: Linda Noble Goff of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren: Melissa White, Drake Noble, Ava Haddix, Jeffery Aleksander Noble.-A special nephew: Timothy Allen Goff, and nephews Jared Noble and Trevor Gross.-A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at a later date at the Noble Cemetery, Vancleve, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
