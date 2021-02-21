Lewis Hensley, age 71, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born October 7, 1949, at Athol, KY, and was the son of the late John and Mary McIntosh Hensley.- He is survived by his wife: Inta Colwell Hensley of Beattyville, KY.-Daughters: Hattie (Joe) Winchester of Westport, IN and Blair (Billy) Lisby of Hope, IN.-Pepper Hurt of OH.-Sons: Derrick (Amber) Hensley of Austin, IN and Josh (Courtany )Hensley of Jonesville, IN.- Sherman Hurt, III of Richmond, KY; Brandon Shelton of Winchester, KY.-Sisters: Vicie Caudill of Athol, KY and Lena Johnson of Austin, IN.-Brothers: Ervine (Charlene) Hensley of Mt. Sterling, KY and Richard (Debbie) Hensley of Jackson, KY.-He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ray Hensley and James Collins officiating.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID19 regulations to be observed
