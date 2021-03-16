Lewis Williams

Lewis Joseph (Jody) Williams, age 68 of Beattyville, Kentucky, departed this earthly life Sunday March 14, 2021 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Jody was born on May 30, 1952 to the late Wilburn and Dorothy Creech Williams. He was a member of the Hilltop Pentecostal Church and a retired Carpenter and Logger.
Jody is survived by his wife, Debra Ann Hounshell Williams of Beattyville, Kentucky; one son, Daniel Lee (Jessica) Williams of Campton, Kentucky and one daughter Cecilia Ann (Geff) Combs Jr. of Beattyville, Kentucky; 9 Grandchildren: Kyle Torp, Madison Duvall, Joseph Williams, Gabriel Williams, Timothy Jones, India Williams, Hadley Williams, David Lawson, and Dylan Lawson; one Great Grandchild Winter Williams; 2 sisters, Kathy Adderholt and Tiena Williams; 3 brothers, Anthony Williams, Mark Williams, and Bobby Lee Williams; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Jody was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Dorothy Creech Williams.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Watts Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ray Hensley officiating. Jody will be laid to rest in the Williams Family Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky with Geff Combs Jr., Daniel Williams, Dylan Lawson, David Lawson, Elbert Noel, Brian Morris, Geff Combs Sr., and Joseph Williams serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky.
