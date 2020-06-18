Coleman calls on all Kentuckians to set a proper example and be
role-models for our students!
Kentucky plans for schools to reopen this Fall, according to Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman. Coleman announced Kentucky has formed a task-force to plan Kentucky’s return to school amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It is anticipated the return is to be to a more traditional form of instruction.
Coleman addressed Kentucky as part of Governor Beshear’s press conference. The Lieutenant Governor outlined a plan to shift school instruction from the Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) we saw this past Spring to the more traditional in-school, in-class room instruction to which we are infinitely more familiar.
Coleman said five familiar tenants would be instrumental in our ability to return to a traditional school setting. Those tenants are, 1. wearing masks, 2. maintaining “social distancing,” 3. hand and surface sanitizing, 4. temperature checks, and 5. contact-tracing.
The task-force is preparing for how this will unfold, and appear, once there are hundreds, even thousands, of students in school buildings at one time. Lt. Governor Coleman called it imperative for our kids to have positive role-models, both at school and in the community.
She stressed that we must have adults demonstrating for our students the importance of these five tenants. The best way for this to be demonstrated is by example. It is important kids see these measures being practiced by us as they look through-out our communities and up and down their own hallways according to Coleman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.