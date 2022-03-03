On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a stop in Breathitt County during her tour of eastern Kentucky to make announcements of funding for local area infrastructure.
Breathitt County was presented funding in the amount of $463,850 for a waterline extension project for Sigman Drive and Beverly Heights.
Other area counties receiving the funding were Lee County ($871,833); Owsley County ($962,145); and Wolfe County ($262,848).
In comments to the those in attendance, the Lt. Governor remarked how important infrastructure such as clean water, roads, bridges, and high-speed internet are in the development of all Kentucky counties. She would add that she was from a small community and felt at home in Breathitt County, as she was grateful for the warm welcome and was happy to be able to be presenting the funding on this day.
