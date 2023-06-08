Young stars from across the county will be performing an adaptation of the classic story, Cinderella this week at Jackson City High School located at 940 Highland Avenue.
Professional actors from The Missoula Children’s Theater in Missoula, Montana are spending the week with students to oversee auditions for roles, teach the basics of acting, and produce a full theatrical performance at the end of this week.
This original adaptation includes a pumpkin coach, Prince Charming, a glass slipper, and a dream come true, all woven together by the magic of a Fairy Godmother. When Cinderella’s stepsisters try to keep her from attending the ball, the Fairy Godmother enlists the help of the mice and the pumpkins and through wonderous magic is able to transform Cinderella just in time for the big event. Also featured in the production are Cleo the Cat, Fido the Dog, the Lords and Ladies, the Town Criers, the King, and the Beggars.
There will be two performances on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the J.B. Goff Gymnasium on the campus of Jackson City High School. Price of admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
All are welcome to attend and experience this unique twist the young stars of Jackson and the Missoula Children’s Theater have put on this classic story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.