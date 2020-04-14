Lillian Henson, age 46 of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Kentucky River Medical Center.
Lillian was born on September 25, 1973 to Lillie Campbell Neace and the late Columbus Neace. She was an employee of Little Caesars.
She is survived by her mother: Lillian Campbell Neace of Lost Creek, Kentucky; one son: Gregory Kyle Henson of Jackson, Kentucky; one sister: Columbie Neace of Hazard, Kentucky; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her father, Columbus Neace, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Henson.
A private graveside service is set for Wednesday in the Columbus Neace Family Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with Anthony Mullins officiating. Pallbearers include Jeff Francis, Trevor Francis, Jason Lewis, and family.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Lillie Neace or to Watts Funeral Home.
