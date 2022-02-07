Lillie Ellis (Griffith) Moore, 78 of Jackson, Kentucky passed away peacefully, Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Moore, who preceded her in death on February 8, 2017. She was born in Jackson on July 26, 1943, to the late Granville and Mary (Oaks) Griffith. She was a member of the Christ Fellowship Church of Jackson and enjoyed attending as long as she was able. Mom also put a high priority on taking her three sons to church. Once her family was grown up and as her mobility decreased, she thoroughly enjoyed various ministerial programs on the WLJC TV station. She had been a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who loved cooking family meals, sewing, working crossword puzzles, watching UK basketball games along with any games being played by her three sons or grandchildren. She even enjoyed a fast-paced Nascar race.
She was former co-owner and operator of McKnight's Upholstery Shop. She enjoyed the upholstering career of 27 years while serving Breathitt and surrounding counties and held dear to her heart the fellowship shared with each customer. She later moved to Newport, Kentucky and worked for the Internal Revenue Service Processing Center until a respiratory health event required early retirement in 1995. More importantly and a priority above all else, she depended on the faith and comforting strength she received from reading GOD's Word.
Survivors Include:
Son, Derek McKnight & Wife, Lisa of Jackson
Son, Kyle McKnight & Wife, Rhonda of Crab Orchard, KY
Daughter-In-Law, Jennifer White McKnight of Jackson
Sister, Mary June & Husband, Hollis Garrett of South Lyon, MI
Brother, Granville Griffith & Wife, Erma of South Gate, KY
Brother, Dan Griffith & Wife, Barbara of Dry Ridge, KY
Six Grandchildren:
Seth McKnight & Wife, Jewel
Megan & Husband, Dr. Shandy Karrick
Jay McKnight & Wife, Virginia
Courtney McKnight
Benton McKnight
Rheagan McKnight
Four Great Grandchildren:
Henley Claire & Chloe Anne Karrick
Jaxon Garrett & Sterling Jude McKnight
Her best friend, Carmie Watts
Also, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
In addition to her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by her Husband, Charles E. Moore, Feb. 2017; Son, Rhett McKnight, May 2020; Grandson, Matthew Derek McKnight, Dec. 1993; two Brothers, Paul Griffith, 2016 and Andy Griffith, 2014; two Sisters, Pauline Griffith, 1938 & Estella Griffith Sebastian, 2003
Pallbearers Include: Andy Griffith, Tim and Tony Garrett, Jay, Benton & Kyle McKnight
Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Breathitt Funeral Home with Bro. Carl McIntosh officiating. The family requests that all persons wear a safe facial mask covering while attending the services.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 7th from 11 AM until 1 PM funeral service time at Breathitt Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the Dan B. Griffith Cemetery at Shoulderblade, Kentucky
Memorial Contributions suggested to the Christ Fellowship Church Sunday School Fund at P.O. Box 57 Jackson, Kentucky 41339
