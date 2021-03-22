Lillie Mae Brewer

Lillie Mae Brewer, age 74, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born May 2, 1946, at Ned, KY, and was the daughter of the late George Washington and Lida Combs Noble.-She was preceded in death by husband: Ernest Brewer.-Two brothers: Jerry Noble and Monroe Noble.- She is survived by her long time companion and his daughter: Edward Dean Clay and Deana Clay Martin.-Four sons: William Harlos (Alma) Brewer of Jackson, KY; Randall (Stephanie) Brewer of Hardshell, KY; Victor (Joyce) Brewer of Lost Creek, KY.-Steven (Cricket) Brewer of Lost Creek, KY.- Three sisters: Malvery Southwood of Jackson, KY; Wanda Rawlings of Paris, KY and Bonnie Silcox of Cynthiana, KY.- Five brothers: Gematt Noble, Orville Noble, Dan Noble, Larry Noble, and Marion Noble, all of Cynthiana, KY.-Grandchildren: Zach Brewer, Sydney Brewer, Ernestine Brewer, Ruthie Brewer, Todd Brewer, Brandi Fowler.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Haddix officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be followed.

