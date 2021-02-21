Lillie Mae Noble

Lillie Mae Clair Noble, age 82, of Jackson, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born February 19, 1939, at War Creek, KY, and was the daughter of the late Ervine and Ida Mae Spicer Clair.-She was preceded in death by her son: Bufford Noble.- Sisters: Roberta Clair Caudill, Mary Clair Burton, Martha Clair, and Ona Vee Clair Burton.-Brothers: Solomon Clair, Franklin D. Clair, and Bryant Clair.-Survivors include one daughter: Carolyn Noble (Leland) Hays of Lexington, KY.-Sisters: Irene Clair Russell of PA and Shirley Clair Johnson of OH.-Brothers: Mitchell (Vicki) Clair and Cecil (Susan) Clair of Jackson, KY; Roscoe Clair of KY and Leander Clair of MI.-Grandchildren: Jeri Layea Hays, John Leland Hays, Jessica Noble (Freddy) Lewis, Adam Noble, and Ashton Noble. Great-grandchildren: Isabella-Rose Hays, Sofia Lewis, Aubrey Lewis, Cole Lewis, and Jax Moore.-Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Clair Cemetery, Coomer Fork Road, Athol, KY. with Doug Finley officiating- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillie Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

