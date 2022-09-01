Lillie Mae Shepherd, 69, of Knox, IN passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, IN. She was born on September 11, 1952 in Hardshell, KY to the late Simeon and Caroline [Harvey] Young. On April 15, 1988, Lillie married Raleigh Shepherd in Nappanee, IN. He passed away on July 16, 2021.
Lillie was a collector of anything related to frogs. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening. Most of all, Lillie loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by:
Vicki Watson, Knox, IN Daughter
Raleigh Jay (Nikki) Shepherd, Goshen, IN Step Son
Eric Shepherd, Goshen, IN Step Son
2 Grandsons: Justin Kilcoyne and Tony Edmundson
2 Step Grandchildren
4 Great Grandchildren: Connor, Jayne, Danyelle, and Aiden
5 Step Great Grandchildren
Simeon (Gail) Young, Jr., Bremen, IN Brother
Paul Young, Tennessee Brother
Lowell (Mabel) Young, Kentucky Brother
Hazel Howard, Jackson, KY Sister
Many Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Simeon and Caroline [Harvey] Young, Parents
Raleigh Shepherd, Husband
Daniel Edward McGuffie, Son
Denise Marie McGuffie, Infant Daughter
Robert Young, Brother
Pearl Young, Brother
Willie Young, Brother
Private Burial will take place at Winamac Cemetery (McKinley Addition) in Winamac, IN.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.
Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.