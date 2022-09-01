Lillie Mae Shepherd,

Lillie Mae Shepherd, 69, of Knox, IN passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, IN. She was born on September 11, 1952 in Hardshell, KY to the late Simeon and Caroline [Harvey] Young. On April 15, 1988, Lillie married Raleigh Shepherd in Nappanee, IN. He passed away on July 16, 2021.

Lillie was a collector of anything related to frogs. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening. Most of all, Lillie loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by:

Vicki Watson, Knox, IN Daughter

Raleigh Jay (Nikki) Shepherd, Goshen, IN Step Son

Eric Shepherd, Goshen, IN Step Son

2 Grandsons: Justin Kilcoyne and Tony Edmundson

2 Step Grandchildren

4 Great Grandchildren: Connor, Jayne, Danyelle, and Aiden

5 Step Great Grandchildren

Simeon (Gail) Young, Jr., Bremen, IN Brother

Paul Young, Tennessee Brother

Lowell (Mabel) Young, Kentucky Brother

Hazel Howard, Jackson, KY Sister

Many Nieces and Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Simeon and Caroline [Harvey] Young, Parents

Raleigh Shepherd, Husband

Daniel Edward McGuffie, Son

Denise Marie McGuffie, Infant Daughter

Robert Young, Brother

Pearl Young, Brother

Willie Young, Brother

Private Burial will take place at Winamac Cemetery (McKinley Addition) in Winamac, IN.

Online Condolences may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.

Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.

Recommended for you