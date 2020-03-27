Lillie Strong, age 86 of Ypsilanti Township, Michigan - formerly of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence.
Lillie was born on November 17, 1933 to the late late Floyd and Mary Ann Tackett Haddix. She married on July 03, 1951 to the late Herbert H. Strong in Jackson, Kentucky. Lillie had a passion to help and support the Disabled American Veteran Organization as much as possible. She will always be remembered for her love of family gatherings and boating.
She is survived by three children: Delta (James) Stokes, Herbert (Felicia) Strong, and Betty Strong; three grandchildren: James (Kimberly) Stokes, Chad (Meaghan) Strong, and Michael Marcum; six great grandchildren: Cole Strong, Piper Strong, Connor Pope, Zaine Beechaman, Zyler Beechaman, and Zayden Beechaman; two sisters: Emma Brewer and Bonnie Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Floyd and Mary Ann Tackett Haddix, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. Strong, one brother, Kenneth Haddix, and four sisters, Shirley Haddix, Beulah King, Marie Haddix, and Katheryn Campbell.
A memorial service will be set at a later date.
