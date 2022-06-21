Lina Banks
Lina Banks, 87, Vancleve passed away Tuesday, June 21, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson.  She was the daughter of the late Courtney and Elnora Spencer Banks.  She was also preceded in death by daughter, Ruth Ann Banks; infant son; sisters, Rachel Hollon, Ezel Lockard, Mary Banks, Margaret Banks, Rosie Dickey; brothers, Chester Banks, Earl Banks.  She is survived by husband, Green Banks; daughters, Brenda Caudill, Loreda Dunn; brother, Jesse Banks; grandchildren, Cindy Dunn, Wesley Dunn; great grandchildren, Ethan Dunn, Aaron Dunn; host of nephews, nieces and other relatives.  Visitation, Friday, June 24, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home.  Graveside services Friday, 1:00 PM at the Pence Cemetery - Bethany with John Bunn officiating.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


