John Weaver's predatory messages humiliate 'Lincoln Project'
May they also damage success of threatened suit against Giuliani?
In a story which was run on the New York Times and published by Times reporters, Maggie Astor and Danny Hakim, John Weaver, a longtime Republican strategist and co-founder of the prominent anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, has for years sent unsolicited and sexually provocative messages online to young men, often while suggesting he could help them get work in politics, according to interviews with 21 men who received them.
This story may threaten to hamstring the Lincoln Project's ability to mount a impactful defamation case against Rudi Giuliani. Giuliani blamed the Lincoln Project with causing the riots on January 6, 2021 on Steve Bannon's podcast recently. In a letter to Giuliani, through legal counsel, the Lincoln Project had made demand the comments be withdrawn by this coming Wednesday or else. We don't know presently how much effect the or else retains.
While one doesn't seem to impact the other, a defamation suit gages the degree to which untrue commentary spoken or published damages a plaintiff's good reputation or name. Plaintiffs who have ruined their own names or reputation may struggle in proving up damages, according to online research conducted by Times-Voice staff.
Weaver's solicitations included sending messages to a 14-year-old, asking questions about his body while he was still in high school and then more pointed ones after he turned 18. John Weaver is credited with being the Lincoln Project's co-founder.
These messages from Mr. Weaver, 61, who helped run John McCain’s presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008 and John Kasich’s in 2016, did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and none of the men accused Mr. Weaver of unlawful conduct. Rather, many of them described feeling preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work, and believing they had to engage with his repeated messaging or lose a professional opportunity.
Mr. Weaver sent overt sexual solicitations to at least 10 of the men and, in the most explicit messages, offered professional and personal assistance in exchange for sex. He told one man he would “spoil you when we see each other,” according to a message reviewed by The New York Times. “Help you other times. Give advice, counsel, help with bills. You help me … sensually.”
Lincoln Project leaders, in their first extended comments about Mr. Weaver, said they had not been aware of such allegations until this month, when articles in The American Conservative and Forensic News, and an open letter on Twitter from a data analyst named Garrett Herrin, accused Mr. Weaver of grooming young men online.
Steve Schmidt, a co-founder of the group, said its leaders had learned last summer from social media posts that Mr. Weaver, who has a wife and two children, might be involved in relationships with men. He emphasized, “There was no awareness or insinuations of any type of inappropriate behavior when we became aware of the chatter at the time.” Mr. Weaver denied the claims, Mr. Schmidt said in an interview.
In mid-January, after the allegations gained public attention, Mr. Weaver issued a statement acknowledging he had sent “inappropriate” messages and apologizing “to the men I made uncomfortable.” Weaver claimed to believe all of his interactions were consensual. He said he would not return to the Lincoln Project from a medical leave that began in the summer.
Interviews with the 21 young men, as well as a review of screenshots of dozens of messages he sent them over the last five years, show that his online behavior was in many cases aggressive and unwanted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.